Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter is obsessed with the highly-anticipated Cleganebowl

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

Among the various developments that took place over the 80-minute-long episode 5, titled The Bell, fans witnessed one of the most awaited showdowns in the history of Game of Thrones — that of the Clegane brothers, "The Mountain" and "The Hound".

A brief history of the Clegane brothers

Avid followers of Game of Thrones may know the genesis story of Sandor Clegane aka "The Hound"'s facial scar. For the uninitiated, back in season 1, Littlefinger narrated to Sansa Stark the story of the Mountain and the Hound. As a child, a violent Ser Gregor Clegane, nicknamed "The Mountain", shoved his younger brother's face into burning coal when he caught him playing with his toy.

Sandor's fear of fire, too, stems from being attacked by his cruel elder brother during his childhood.

In season 1 episode 5, The Wolf and the Lion, fans are given the peek into the enmity between the brothers. Sandor saved Ser Loras Tyrell from an outraged Gregor, after Tyrell unhorsed him. In season 7, the brothers met again at the Dragon Pit outside King's Landing, where Clegane coldly declared his single-minded purpose,“That’s not how it ends for you, brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

Through the seasons, the Mountain grew from cruel to monstrous, murdering and raping people at will across Westeros.

The Cleganebowl

The Hound and the Mountain came face-to-face again in 'The Bell', when Gregor, Cersei and Qyburn attempted to flee the Red Keep. After killing Qyburn by pushing him down the stairs, the Mountain attacked the Hound. The Hound then flicked off The Mountain's headgear, revealing his disfigured face.

Despite stabbing him in the chest, the Mountain did not die. He then stabbed his older brother in the eye, but failed to kill the Mountain again. In a last attempt at killing the Mountain, he leaped with him off the towers, plunging into the fires below.

Here are some of the tweets about the epic Cleganebowl

#CleganeBowl was awesome though. It was obvious they were both going to die killing one another. That was pretty satisfying. pic.twitter.com/C5vxz4bAni — Arshi (@ArshiWithOneA) May 13, 2019

The only thing I was excited about was the long awaited #CleganeBowl #GoT pic.twitter.com/ZSqXOgkriK — IG: @drstew (@Med_School) May 13, 2019

I still have another 30 minutes to go. But at least #CleganeBowl is finally happening. How do you kill a Monster Zombie thought?! — Lyanna Mormont (@agingerssoul) May 13, 2019

#CleganeBowl was honestly the dopest scene in #season8 so far. So fucking METAL. After the garbage writing in seasons 7-8 I'm just happy Hound didn't die from food poisoning. I'm relieved they gave us one thing lol fuck this show https://t.co/ZsIyo5vRcj — The Witness (@Vote_1859) May 13, 2019

Me when the hound yeeted himself and the Mountain off the edge #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TN3SbH3RCZ — alli (@itsallihahaha) May 13, 2019

Sandor Clegane aka The Hound was a legend. He protected Arya more than anyone did. And in the end, he achieved what he always wanted. You're a legend, Ser. #GameOfThrones#TheLastWar pic.twitter.com/eGA4T5qhDE — i miss middle earth (@theirmuse) May 13, 2019

I still cannot believe Cersei tip toed by the hound and the mountain #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ef1s7JtyBo — the baddie bey 🐝 (@baddiexbeyy) May 13, 2019

The moment we knew the Hound was good people. Rest well, Sandor Clegane. You were the best step-dad in the Seven Kingdoms. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UwIMWJy0rN — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 13, 2019

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 15:58:47 IST

