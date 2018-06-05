Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa reunite at cast party, recreate Dirty Dancing lift on Iron Throne

Khal Drogo and Dany reunited over the weekend at a Game of Thrones cast party, throwing fans of the hit HBO series into a tizzy.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, and her former TV husband Jason Momoa, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared footage of their reunion. In the photo, the Great Khal is seen holding the Khaleesi against a backdrop of the Iron Throne. It was an apparent nod to the famous lake scene from Dirty Dacning where Patrick Swayze hoists Jennifer Grey above his head.

Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling to much. I Fucking love you forever. Aloha j 545k Likes, 5,123 Comments - Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Instagram: "Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling to much. I Fucking..."

It fuelled plenty of speculation and wish fulfillment among Game of Thrones fans as they hoped for Momoa's potential return in the show's final season. His character Khal Drogo was killed in the finale of the very first season and if he does reappear in the next year's season eight, it looks unlikely it could be for anything more than a flashback. Momoa also shared similar Dirt Dancing-esque photos with Kit Harrington while Clarke posed with her TV right-hand woman, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel).

I'm so grateful to be apart of the greatest show on earth. I'm honored to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends. I'm just here for kisses and hugs and The black stuff 😜😜😜😜. mahalo David and Dan you are legends . Congrats to the talented crew and cast. Aloha j 9,500 Likes, 108 Comments - Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Instagram: "I'm so grateful to be apart of the greatest show on earth. I'm honored to be able to come to..."

I GOT A SWORD! AND A CROWN! AND AN UNDERBITE! 🙌 I also got the bestest gal in the whole wide world by my side. @nathalieemmanuel I'll play dress up with you for LYFE 💁‍♀️❤️💥💋🔥#whoruntheworld #wedo @gameofthrones you're kicking my emotional butt. #forthelove 1m Likes, 1,516 Comments - @emilia_clarke on Instagram: "I GOT A SWORD! AND A CROWN! AND AN UNDERBITE! 🙌 I also got the bestest gal in the whole wide world..."

The final season of Game of Thrones will comprise six movie-length episodes. It is set to premiere in April 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 13:19 PM