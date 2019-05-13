Game of Thrones season 8: Final season of HBO's fantasy drama gets lowest rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

The fifth episode of the final season of HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones has opened to mixed reviews. While some fans are disappointed over Cersei Lannister's arc, for others, the plot following Daenerys' madness through the course of the entire season has appeared rather rushed and poorly handled.

The show has consistently been receiving flak for the entire season over several storylines. Now, the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has rated its fourth episode, The Last of the Starks, as the second worst episode of the entire series. According to a Hindustan Times report, the final season is also the worst rated season in the history of the series.

The eighth season's ratings have plummeted to 77 per cent on the site, standing out as the lowest ranking for a series which has never dropped below the 90 percent mark. So also, episode 4 has received a 57 percent rating, close to the 54 percent garnered by the sixth episode of season 5, Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken.

While there were multiple character graphs that attracted negative reviews, one particular scene in the fourth episode of season 8 received criticism in spades. The Last of the Starks featured a conversation between the Hound and Sansa Stark in which Sandor Clegane says that had she gone with him (in season 2), she would not have suffered at the hands of men like Littlefinger and Ramsay Bolton. Sansa responds by saying that were it not for men like them, she would have stayed a 'little bird' all her life. Their conversation garnered criticism for being suggestive of the idea that rape was one of the reasons that the 'little bird' evolved into the Lady of Winterfell.

The season-wise rating for the show as given by Rotten Tomatoes is: season 1: 91 percent, season 2: 96 percent, season 3: 96 percent, season 4: 97 percent, season 5: 93 percent, season 6: 94 percent, season 7: 93 percent, season 8: 77 percent.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 15:48:56 IST

