'Game of Thrones' series finale draws record 19.3 million U.S. viewers - HBO

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Some 19.3 million U.S. viewers watched the series finale of television's "Game of Thrones" on Sunday - a record audience for the fantasy series, cable channel HBO said.

HBO, a unit of AT&T's Warner Media, said Sunday's live television audience and viewers on its HBO GO and HBO NOW apps exceeded the previous series high of 18.4 million for the penultimate episode a week ago.

The series set among warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, which began in 2011, is HBO's biggest hit.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

