'Game of Thrones' series finale draws record 19.3 million U.S. viewers - HBO

Business Reuters May 21, 2019 01:05:39 IST

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Some 19.3 million U.S. viewers watched the series finale of television's "Game of Thrones" on Sunday - a record audience for the fantasy series, cable channel HBO said.

HBO, a unit of AT&T's Warner Media, said Sunday's live television audience and viewers on its HBO GO and HBO NOW apps exceeded the previous series high of 18.4 million for the penultimate episode a week ago.

The series set among warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, which began in 2011, is HBO's biggest hit.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 01:05:39 IST

