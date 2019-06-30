Game of Thrones creators, actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams head to San Diego Comic-Con one last time

Game of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Iain Glen will be coming together to represent the hit HBO series one last time at this year's Comic-Con.

According to Medium, the San Diego Comic-Con International will see actors John Bradley, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel and Conleth Hill also in attendance.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss will also take a seat on the panel, along with "The Long Night" episode director Miguel Sapochnik.

The San Diego Comic-Con will be held from 18-21 July.

The final season of Game of Thrones generated polarised reactions across the mammoth GoT fandom, for its handling of multiple character arcs. Many expressed anger at Jaime and Cersei's death under the Red Keep's rubble, and Daenerys' rushed descent into madness.

Hill, who played the Master of Whisperers, Varys, across the eight seasons, admitted that he had mixed feelings about the last few seasons of the series.

“I think they tried to make that work and couldn’t. It just felt like after season 6, I kind of dropped off the edge. I can’t complain because it’s six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that’s when it changed for me a little,” he said in an exit interview to Entertainment Weekly. He added that he felt with every passing season, his character became increasingly "peripheral" to the central plot of the show.

Lena Headey, who essayed the mighty Cersei Lannister on the show, will not attend the Comic-Con, as won't Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington. Headey had said on several occasions that she wanted a better death for Cersei. She had also said that she admires Cersei's grit and determination against all adversities. "You just have to admire a survivor like that. She absolutely refuses to let go,” Lena asserted in a previous interview.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 15:04:36 IST