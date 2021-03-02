Gal Gadot, husband Yaron Varsano to become parents for third time, Wonder Woman star announces

Here we go again,' the Wonder Woman star wrote on social media, announcing the news of her third pregnancy, along with a picture of her, Varsano and their two daughters.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot on Monday, 1 March, took to social media to announce she and her husband Yaron Varsano will become parents for a third time.

"Here we go again," the Wonder Woman star wrote, along with a picture of her, Varsano and their two daughters each placing a hand on her stomach.

The news comes a day after Gadot presented at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Gadot's last film was Wonder Woman 1984, which opened in December last year. A sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman, the Warner Bros movie opened in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

She will be seen next in the same role in the Snyder cut of Justice League, also featuring stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amber Heard as Mera, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Jared Leto as The Joker.