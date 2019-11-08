Frozen 2: Shruti Haasan to voice, sing three songs for Selena Gomez's Elsa in Tamil version of Disney animated film

Disney’s Frozen 2 is leaving no stone unturned for the Indian audiences to experience the craft of the film. In a bid to bring forth strong individuals and uphold the new age warrior-princess Elsa, the studio has brought on board multiple artistes.

The most recent star to jump on the bandwagon is Shruti Haasan, who has been roped in to lend her voice for the valiant Elsa in the Tamil version of the much-awaited animated film. Haasan will also sing three songs in the film. So far, 'Into the Unknown' is the only track that the makers have released from the film.

Excited about being a part of this iconic movie, Shruti commented in a statement, “I absolutely adore the movie Frozen, and the bond shown between sisters Elsa and Anna is purely heartwarming. Being the elder sister, I completely resonate with Elsa’s feelings towards Anna, and will do the same for my sister (actress Akshara Haasan). Elsa is every girl’s role model, and I am elated to lend my voice and get the opportunity to sing for Elsa’s character in Tamil. In addition to their gripping and engaging stories, songs in such animated movies hold a very special place in the hearts of fans, and (I) look forward to present the sequel to my fans and my Tamil audiences.”

Disney has roped in some of the biggest names for the dubbed version of the film. The Hindi version will feature Bollywood superstars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, while the Telugu version will feature Tollywood sensation Nithya Menen. The film is slated to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 22 November.

