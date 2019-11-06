Frozen 2: Nithya Menen roped in to voice Elsa in Telugu dubbed version of Disney's upcoming sequel

Nithya Menen will be the voice of Elsa, originally played by Idina Menzel, in the Telugu dubbed version of Frozen 2. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra will bring to life Anna and Elsa respectively in Hindi.

"When Frozen 2 was offered to me, it was an instant nod for me as its one of the most-touching scripts I have read. Not only does it have a cinematic appeal which one cannot miss, but it also has a beautiful and heart-warming message for all the girls out there. I am in awe of Elsa's character and it's quite exciting to be dubbing for her in Telugu for my fans and our local audience. She is a character that is loved and stands out as a true inspiration for all the little girls. Collaborating with a magnificent production house like Disney is indeed a dream come true as they bring the most iconic characters alive year on year," Nithya said in a statement.

The actress also made the announcement on social media

Frozen told the story of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, in an icy Nordic kingdom. The trailer of Frozen 2, released in September, was darker in tone than the earlier instalment. With Frozen 2, it seems the makers have tried to delve into the backstories of Elsa and Anna's past. Giving a helpful insight into why Elsa was born with magical powers, the second instalment of Frozen will revolve around their perilous journey to seek all possible answers.

The trailer saw Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and Elsa venture into dangerous paths in order to find answers, and understand the "voice" that calls out to Elsa from beyond. But the very same voice also poses a threat to her kingdom.

Nithya was last seen in the space drama Mission Mangal, alongside Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, and Sharman Joshi.

Frozen 2 is slated to release in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on 22 November.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 13:11:28 IST