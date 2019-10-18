Frozen 2: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti roped in to voice Elsa, Anna in Hindi dubbed version of Disney's upcoming sequel

Parineeti Chopra is all set to collaborate with her elder sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the forthcoming sequel to Disney's Frozen. Parineeti and Priyanka will lend their voices to Anna and Elsa respectively for the Hindi dubbed version of Frozen 2, the actress announced on Twitter. This is the first time the sisters are teaming up for a project.

Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna!! 👭Us #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2!! Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi.

Frozen 2 in theatres on 22nd November 2019.

Frozen told the story of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, in an icy Nordic kingdom. The trailer of Frozen 2, released in September, was darker in tone than the earlier instalment. With Frozen 2, it seems the makers have tried to delve into the backstories of Elsa and Anna's past. Giving a helpful insight into why Elsa was born with magical powers, the second instalment of Frozen will revolve around their perilous journey to seek all possible answers.

The trailer saw Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and Elsa venture into dangerous paths in order to find answers, and understand the "voice" that calls out to Elsa from beyond. But the very same voice also poses a threat to her kingdom.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have returned for the sequel, along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. While Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film, new additions to the voice cast include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown. While Wood will essay the part of Queen Iduna, the mother of Elsa and Anna, Brown will play Lieutenant Destin Mattias.

Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on 22 November.

