Frozen 2 trailer: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell are off on a magical quest to learn about their past

Elsa and Anna are off to solve the mystery regarding their past in Disney's official trailer for Frozen 2, the long-awaited sequel to the hit musical starring Idina Menzel as the ice queen Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna.

The first teaser, released in February, hinted at a darker tone as Elsa uses her powers to fight ocean waves and an autumn-swathed forest landscape. In the new trailer, we see the sisters out on a quest along with Kristoff and Olaf the snowman to protect Arendelle from outside forces.

Check out the trailer here:

The past is not what it seems. The new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/s54rzZW9K7 — Disney (@Disney) June 11, 2019

The trailer opens to Elsa using her powers to conquer the ocean waves while Anna travels to meet Grand Pabbie aka the Troll King. He warns Anna that the past is not what it may seem and they must venture north across the "enchanted" lands to learn the truth about what's happening. And so begins their grand quest to learn more about what happened to their parents, and the mystery behind Elsa's magical powers.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return for the sequel along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. While Menzel (Elsa), Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film, new additions to the voice cast include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown, whose roles haven't been disclosed.

Frozen 2 is slated to release on 22 November.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 18:38:09 IST

