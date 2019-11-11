Frozen 2: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's daughter to dub young Elsa in Telugu version of Disney film

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Ghattamaneni Sitara has been roped in to voice young Elsa in Frozen 2. Nithya Menen will bring to life the older Elsa, while Pulikonda Priyadarshi will voice Olaf.

Speaking about Sitara's association with the film, Namrata says, "Sitara has grown up to the tale of Frozen, and has idolised Elsa ever since. Her love for the movie is so much that when she was offered to voice young Elsa, there was no way we could turn it down. It’s a movie that every girl relates to, and Sitara is no different. We would like to thank the team of Disney for this wonderful opportunity. Sitara is extremely happy to be a part of the Telugu version of the movie, and has thoroughly enjoyed voicing her favourite character."

Here is the announcement

#BreakingNews: Mahesh Babu and Namrata's 7-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to do voice over for young Elsa in the dubbed #Telugu version of #Frozen2... 22 Nov 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/rDV3RnRyIm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra will voice Anna and Elsa respectively in Hindi. Shruti Haasan will voice Elsa for the Tamil version.

Frozen told the story of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, in an icy Nordic kingdom. The trailer of Frozen 2, released in September, was darker in tone than the earlier instalment. With Frozen 2, it seems the makers have tried to delve into the backstories of Elsa and Anna's past. Giving a helpful insight into why Elsa was born with magical powers, the second instalment of Frozen will revolve around their perilous journey to seek all possible answers.

The original voice cast of Frozen 2 includes Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), and Idina Menzel (Elsa).

Frozen 2 is slated to release in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on 22 November.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 16:20:01 IST