As we are inching closer to the year’s end, the internet is flooded with the yearenders. While we are soaking up all the much-awaited yearenders, Netflix, after teasing its own multiverse, has now treated its fans with its playback of 2022. And honestly, these epic crossovers are anything but Mismatched. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, one of Netflix’s latest posts has brought forth some unexpected crossovers and we can’t help but laugh out loud. Jokingly claiming it to be the “deleted scenes”, the streaming giant literally fused some of the much-loved films and series with the most unexpected and unusual cameos and we can’t keep calm. The internet truly can’t stop laughing. While sharing the video of its so-called deleted scenes, the platform wrote in the caption, “We thought we’d seen it all in 2022. That was until we saw these deleted scenes in Netflix Playback 2022.”

The now-viral video opens by showing a scene from Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, where they embark on an adventurous trip of wildlife sightseeing, planned by Maheep Kapoor. Now, in the series, the Bollywood wives spotted a leopard sitting on a giant rock during their safari, but in the video, Bollywood wives spotted internet sensation, Uorfi Javed, sporting a leopard print monokini. While we were trying to take that in, the video next shows the Darlings star Vijay Varma telling Stranger Things’ Eleven that he only has his eyes on the National Awards. Channelling Vecna via his Darlings character Hamza Shaikh, Vijay can be heard saying, “I don’t play carrom, snooker, or poker. Eleven darlings, I only play emotional games.” Next, YouTuber Ankur Warikoo is seen explaining Telugu star Jr NTR some investment tips through RRR’s box office collections, while Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash is seen challenging Mismatched’s Dimple for a dance-off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Indian playback singer Tony Kakkar is seen assuring Stranger Thing’s Max that he will create the perfect reMax for her and begins singing, “Kudi, Vecna, Vecna kardi, party se nai dardi (She’s got Vecna on the mind, she’s not afraid to party).” In addition, his sister and singer Neha Kakkar, on the other hand, is seen sharing the grief with Darlings’ actresses Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt, and tells them, “I’m rehearsing for next season.”

Spooking Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Rooh Baba, Tovino Thomas aka Minnal Murali is seen meeting Kartik Aaryan and giving him chills with his dual appearances in the haunted mansion. Next, Urvashi Rautela takes a dig at Rishabh Pant. The clip begins with Urvashi telling Ryan Gosling that the two are made for each other. When The Gray Man star asks her to write that down, Urvashi shows him her hands, which have his initials R and G, after cross P for Gosling’s G.

The video comes to the conclusion with Mismatched’s Rishi that is Rohit Saraf asking Never Have I Ever’s Devi for her hand in marriage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.