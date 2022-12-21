Is Uorfi Javed the latest addition to Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives? Her latest video suggests so

There is no denying the fact that internet sensation Uorfi Javed is extremely well-versed in her social media game. From giving a whirl to a viral trend to stepping out in her eccentric looks, Uorfi knows how to grab attention on the internet. And time and again, the TV actress has lived up to her tag of being a DIY queen. Whether Bigg Boss OTT or Splitsvilla 14, Uorfi has truly won the tag of being the reality star. With that being said, have you ever given thought to how it would have been if Uorfi was part of Netflix’s reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives? Well, she might just have given us a glance at the same. Taking to her official Instagram account, Uorfi dropped a photoshopped poster of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, wherein she added herself to the star cast.

While sharing the picture, Uorfi took to the caption and claimed that how is it possible that a show about being fabulous doesn’t have her? The caption of the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant read, “How can a show about being fabulous not have me in it? Catch the scenes you’ve never seen before on Netflix.” In the picture, the titular characters of the series Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, decked in their glamorous best, can be seen standing by the poolside with their fancy drinks in their hands. But there is a twist, DIY queen Uorfi is giving a sizzling pose to the camera at the forefront of the fabulous wives. Sporting her raunchy best, Uorfi can be seen decked in a leopard print monokini, with matching stockings and black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Now, this is after the OTT giant Netflix took to its official Instagram account to share its Netflix Playback 2022, claiming it to be the deleted scenes of its much-loved series. In the video, Uorfi can be seen giving a cameo in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The video belongs to the safari scene of Bollywood wives, which was planned by Maheep in the show. In the video, the titular casts of the series could be seen embarking on their adventurous trip, but there is a twist. Instead of spotting a real leopard, the Bollywood Wives spotted Uorfi decked in the leopard print.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



While sharing the video, Netflix lauded the cameo and wrote, “Camouflage was so good, we almost missed a fabulous cameo in this episode.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi was last seen in Sunny Leone’s Splitsvilla 14, which is co-hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

