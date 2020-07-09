From The Umbrella Academy season 2 to The Old Guard: Forever, trailers released this week on Netflix

Netflix dropped a new trailer for The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, days before it drops on the streaming platform on 10 July

The past week offered viewers trailers of several anticipated shows. From the second season of the comic book adaptation of The Umbrella Academy to the final battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons in Transformers: War For Cybertron - Netflix offered viewers a glimpse into the worlds of the popular shows.

On the other hand, viewers will be able to witness Charlize Theron delivering some good old action in the Netflix original movie The Old Guard - Forever.

Here is the trailer breakdown of the three shows and movie to keep an eye on

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The story picks up from where the first season ended as Five and his siblings use Five’s powers to escape the apocalypse of 2019. The family ends up in different time zones in and around Texas. But they will get another chance at saving the planet from the devastating apocalypse in the second season. But before figuring that out, the siblings need to come together, deal with the consequences of time travelling and defeat assassins on loose.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 31 July.

The Old Guard: Forever

The Netflix original feature film is based on the comic series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. The word ‘forever’ in the title is a nod to the group of extraordinary soldiers, led by Charlize Theron aka Andromache of Scythia, who never die. But the story focuses on the difficulties of immortality instead of focusing on its glamorous side. Andromache or Andy recruits Nile (played by Kiki Layne) who is the latest soldier to join them as their secret of immortality stands in front of the risk of being misused by the bad party.

The film premieres on Netflix on 10 July.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy - Siege

Unrelated to the popular video game series of the same name, this anime series focuses on the never told before story of the civil war between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Optimus Prime and Megatron lead their sides to the battle that has been touted to finally come to an end in the trailer. The whole lighting of the trailer is pretty dark to keep a balance with the war theme and features no human characters, much to the relief of fans.

It premieres exclusively on Netflix on 30 July.