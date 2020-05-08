You are here:

Charlize Theron's Netflix film The Old Guard to premiere on 10 July; actress unveils first look images

Hollywood star Charlize Theron's much-awaited Netflix project, The Old Guard will be premiering on 10 July.

The 44-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter, sharing four stills from the movie.

Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is based on the comic book series of the same name by Greg Rucka.

The story is about a small group of immortal soldiers, led by a woman named Andy, who have been working as mercenaries for centuries.

But the group gets a shock when they find a new immortal woman, not long after they discover an evil group has video evidence of their immortality.

Besides Theron, The Old Guard also features Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Theron has also produced the project through her company Denver and Delilah, alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 15:44:19 IST