War for Cybertron: Netflix orders new animated series on Transformers Universe origin story

A new Transformers origin series has been ordered by Netflix. The streaming platform is teaming up with toy company Hasbro and entertainment company Rooster Teeth to bring an animated series from the Transformers universe.

The series, titled War for Cybertron, will explore the universe of the Autobots' home world. The show will be premiering worldwide in 2020.

A brand-new Transformers series, War For Cybertron, will roll out on @Netflix in 2020. All-new animation style. Origin story. Autobots. Decepticons. STOKED. pic.twitter.com/aRP0A8uPeF — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 15, 2019

Transformers veteran FJ DeSanto, who has earlier worked on the franchise’s animated web series Titans Return and Power of the Primes, will serve as the showrunner on War for Cybertron, The contributing writers include George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse) and Brandon Easton (Agent Carter, Transformers: Rescue Bots), Deadline has reported.

In a statement, Netflix’s director of anime John Derderian explained, "In this Transformers origin story, we will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before — to the delight of both existing fans and those coming to the franchise for the first time."

The most recent outing of Transformers' was the spin-off movie Bumblebee, which released in India on 21 December. The film earned positive reception from both the public and critics alike. A sequel for the film is reportedly already in development.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 11:17:20 IST