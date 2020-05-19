You are here:

Netflix announces second season of The Umbrella Academy, sets premiere date for 31 July

The second season of the superhero series The Umbrella Academy is set to arrive on 31 July, Netflix has announced.

According to Variety, the cast of the comic-based superhero franchise shared the update in a quarantine video conference.

The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of Fargo and Altered Carbon, will return as the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy.

Actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will reprise their respective roles in the show's sophomore run.

Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland are new entrants in season two.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 08:59:50 IST

