From Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan to the Oscar-nominated All That Breathes, here's what to see on OTT this week

From Pathaan to All That Breathes, a number of films and web shows have been released this week that you can binge-watch this weekend.
As everyone gears up to enter the fourth and final week of March with the weekend right around the corner, it is just the right time to make all the plans. While people usually spent their weekends partying and going out for short trips with family and friends, some also prefer to stay at home binge-watching. If you’re also among the ones who love to snuggle into the cosy corners of their homes and enjoy watching films and shows, we’ve got you covered. Streaming services have recently become a major part of our go-to entertainment. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and SonyLIV, among others, a lot of new releases come up every week that are sure to keep you entertained.
From popular dramas to OTT debuts including much-awaited films and web shows, a lot is streaming this week for viewers to catch on. So, get your popcorn ready and binge-watch these much-sees.
OTT releases this week
Pathaan: One of the biggest films of the year and the most-awaited one, Pathaan is finally on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film has already caught a lot of attention and must be definitely on your watchlist.
Hunter – Tootega Nahi, Todega: Featuring actors Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Smita Jayakar, Barkha Bisht, and Karanvir Sharma in prominent roles, the action-thriller series is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Directed by Ajay Singh, the drama Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga revolves around the story of a flight attendant who plans a heist, only to get stuck in a hostage situation mid-air. The drama will be available on Netflix.
The Night Agent: Debuting on Netflix this week, the show revolves around an FBI agent who gets into investigating a major conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.
All That Breathes: The Oscar-nominated documentary is finally available to watch on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the film is about a sibling duo from Delhi who rescues and treats injured birds. Go and check out before it goes off-air.
Go through all these releases and have a happy weekend!
