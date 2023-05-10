Whenever celebs win awards, they go all out to express their gratification not only to family members and professional colleagues but also to Janta Janardhan for their support and love. In fact, we also witness their candid and emotional side while giving speeches after bagging prestigious trophies.

Ahead of IIFA 2023, we have compiled a list of the best speeches given by our favourite Bollywood celebs, which went on social media like wildfire.

Sara Ali Khan after winning the best debut award for Kedarnath

The bubbly girl of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, who bagged the best debutant trophy for her performance in Kedarnath, thanked her parents and said, “I would like to thank my mother and my father for teaching me everything that I know. I would like to thank Gattu sir for giving me this opportunity. I would like to thank Sushant sir for shooting this film with so much love.”

Vicky Kaushal after winning the best actor award for Sardar Udham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

The actor bagged the best actor trophy for his impeccable performance in Sardar Udham. He started his speech by taking his mother, who believed in him, his father, and his brother, Sunny. In the end, the actor said, “My beautiful wife, Katrina. This is for the people, who made me who I am.” He added, “This is my first best actor award, and I want to dedicate it to an actor whom I’ve admired and respected all my life, we lost him too soon— the original choice to play Sardar Udham, late dear Irrfan sahab.”

Anupam Kher’s impeccable speech in 2018 for getting Outstanding Achievement in Cinema

After bagging the outstanding achievement in Cinema trophy, Anupam Kher gave an impeccable and powerful speech, where he spoke about his journey in the industry without a godfather.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.