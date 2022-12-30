Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged yesterday in Rajasthan in a private and intimate ceremony.

And as the couple’s Roka ceremony happens in Rajasthan with all style, we look at celebrity weddings that chose to go clandestine.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the reasons why the couple opted for a low-key ceremony was that it always wanted to keep the wedding and the relationship a private affair. The two reportedly began seeing each other on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela and never denied or admitted their rendezvous. The wedding affair was private yet stylish, as per the pictures shared by the stars on social media. The big fat wedding happened at Lake Como in Italy.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Ditto for this married couple. Kaushal and Kaif never admitted on being in a relationship despite reportedly seeing each other for three years before taking the plunge. It was all a secret affair, a world-known secret. The date, the venue, all were known and yet nothing was confirmed. The couple tied the knot on December 9 last year in Rajasthan.

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji

Of course, if it has to be the wedding of the most reclusive man of the industry, one doesn’t expect any announcements or pictures. And there are none, not surprisingly. The two also have a daughter named Adira.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya too never confirmed being in a relationship and neither was anyone aware. Dhar directed Gautam in URI: The Surgical Strike. The actress’ sudden announcement of her wedding with a picture from the ceremony came in as a surprise for fans.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

This announcement was a shocker too. It was May 2018 when they shared a picture from the wedding and no one saw it coming. And since it was a wedding nobody saw it coming, it had to be low-key.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.