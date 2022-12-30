Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif; low-key weddings amid Anant Amabni-Radhika Merchant's Roka
As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s surreptitious Roka ceremony happens in Rajasthan with all style, we look at celebrity weddings that chose to go clandestine.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged yesterday in Rajasthan in a private and intimate ceremony.
When Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrived in Mumbai after getting engaged, they were given a magnificent welcome.#anantambani #radhikamerchant #mukheshambani #ambani #rajasthan #mumbai pic.twitter.com/BwjPojZtcF
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) December 30, 2022
And as the couple’s Roka ceremony happens in Rajasthan with all style, we look at celebrity weddings that chose to go clandestine.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
One of the reasons why the couple opted for a low-key ceremony was that it always wanted to keep the wedding and the relationship a private affair. The two reportedly began seeing each other on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela and never denied or admitted their rendezvous. The wedding affair was private yet stylish, as per the pictures shared by the stars on social media. The big fat wedding happened at Lake Como in Italy.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Ditto for this married couple. Kaushal and Kaif never admitted on being in a relationship despite reportedly seeing each other for three years before taking the plunge. It was all a secret affair, a world-known secret. The date, the venue, all were known and yet nothing was confirmed. The couple tied the knot on December 9 last year in Rajasthan.
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji
Of course, if it has to be the wedding of the most reclusive man of the industry, one doesn’t expect any announcements or pictures. And there are none, not surprisingly. The two also have a daughter named Adira.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
Yami and Aditya too never confirmed being in a relationship and neither was anyone aware. Dhar directed Gautam in URI: The Surgical Strike. The actress’ sudden announcement of her wedding with a picture from the ceremony came in as a surprise for fans.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
This announcement was a shocker too. It was May 2018 when they shared a picture from the wedding and no one saw it coming. And since it was a wedding nobody saw it coming, it had to be low-key.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's NathDwara
Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while the bride-to-be Radhika is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant
Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple: Why did the Ambani family choose it for Anant’s engagement ceremony?
The temple, where the Ambanis’ youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday, is dedicated to Srinathji — the deity of the Ambani family. According to the temple’s website, Shrinathji’s idol was brought to Rajasthan from Govardhana near Vrindavan in 1665
The magnificent merger of saffron & green in Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani
Sanjay Leela Bhansali admits Bajirao is the most powerful and magnetic hero he has ever filmed.