Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan
Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while the bride to be Radhika is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant
New Delhi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s “roka” (engagement) ceremony was held at the Shrinathji Temple at NathDwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of the Ambani family and friends.
Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while the bride to be Radhika is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant.
The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming wedding and participated in the traditional Raj-Bhog-Shringaar ceremonies at the temple. Their family and friends will together to celebrate the happy occasion later today.
Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and Thursday’s ceremony marks the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families sought the blessings and good wishes of the guests for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey together.
Anant completed his studies from Brown University in the United States and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.
He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.
