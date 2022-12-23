There is no denying the fact that the boom of OTT should completely be credited for bringing entertainment to the comfort of our homes. Moreover, thanks to the OTT, we all have been exposed to varied international content by still being at our homes. As we inch closer to the year’s end, the moment demands a look back at all the top releases on the different OTT platforms this year. While we are living the most of the much-awaited holiday season, the time is simply perfect to binge-watch it all in case you haven’t watched them yet. Therefore, what are you waiting for? Take out your comfiest quilt and keep your hot beverages ready, as we have pulled together a list of all the top OTT releases of this year:

Panchayat Season 2

Sending tickle down your funny bones, Amazon Prime videos released one of the most awaited second seasons of the much-loved series Panchayat. Living up to the expectations, the comedy-drama series heaped praises from all quarters and turned out to be one of the most-watched OTT series of this year. The deadly collaboration of Jitender Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Mallik, and Durgesh Kumar among others was truly on fire. All the actors were so impeccable in their characters that even with their appearances they made all laugh out loud.

Delhi Crime: Season 2

Bagging the International Emmy Award, Delhi Crime, after being recognised as the best TV programme produced and made outside the United States, was back in August with its second season, which turned out to be a bigger hit than its first season. Exhibiting Shefali Shah in an even more intense avatar, the latest season revolved around a murderous gang killing old people for their money. While the first season touched on the sensitivity around the misogynistic attitude of society, the second season gave us a glance at sensitivity around caste issues and the stereotypes associated with them.

Freddy

One of the hotly anticipated films of the year, Freddy showed Kartik Aaryan in the never seen before avatar. The recent release on Disney+ Hotstar revolved around an awkward and introverted Dr. Freddy, played by Kartik, essaying a completely contrasting character to his true personality. While Dr Freddy is desperate to find a partner, the one he found didn’t result in their happily ever after. It also marked the first time the much-loved actor was paired with Alaya F.

Darlings

The dark comedy didn’t only marked Alia Bhatt’s OTT debut but she also debuted as a producer with Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial. Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in the titular characters, Darlings revolved around the subject of domestic violence and why many women still choose to stay with their partners despite the torture. It turned out to be a huge hit among the masses, with its comic timings.

Jalsa

It won’t be wrong to say that this year, Shefali Shah truly reigned in the OTT space. While she has always been an unstoppable force in the landscape of Indian entertainment, this year she commanded our attention like never before. Sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan, Jalsa is a guilt-driven drama. Its brilliant leads and hair-raising suspense truly reserve it on your must-watch list.

