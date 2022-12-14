From Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero, here are the most acclaimed films of 2022

2/5

Uunchai

An endearing film that’s guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings, Uunchai takes audiences through the story of three best friends in their 70’s, who decide to embark on a trek to Everest in honour of their late friend. With simplicity at the heart of this story, Uunchai touches upon pertinent subjects like intergenerational-discord and changes with the boom in social media. With some memorable performances by cinema stalwarts, this film had its heart in the right place.