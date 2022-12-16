2022 has been a brilliant year for the film industry overall. From finally making it back on ground post pandemic to the peak boom of OTT platforms taking on their bulk of direct-to-digital releases, 2022 has definitely been a revolutionary step in the history of Indian Film Industry. While these big changes did take up lot of the attention, some of the finer elements that shined through was the new direction of storytelling that was adopted almost unanimously. While rom coms still took the largest pie, 2022 saw some brilliant hard hitters with real grit and some of the purest form of unabashed storytelling. Here are three actresses who came in and ruled this alternative narrative that spoke louder in 2022

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra was never one to take it easy. Throughout her journey in Bollywood, the actress has always chosen bold roles that spoke to her. One to always break convention, Tisca’s Dahan was a novelty in itself. But her performance really puts the cherry on the cake. While the show is set to weave mythology to today’s ideals, it is the actress’ prowess that beautifully gels the show. While Dahan was a bold and experimental choice, Tisca Chopra really manages to prove her worth

Shefali Shah

Another trooper on this list, Shefali has always been one for challenging herself, picking up an array of versatile roles. Her biggest 2022 victory would have to be Darlings. Her performance was an absolute stunner going instantly viral. The chemistry she shared with Alia Bhatt was so delicately perfect and the rawness she brought on was just the thing needed to make Darlings what it is.

Sakshi Tanwar

Another familiar face in an unfamiliar body of work, Sakshi in Mai was a treat. The role, however different from her past selections, still felt just right and her portrayal of the angst of a mother was felt by every viewer. While her acting chops need to be marvelled, it definitely was the wildcard to see her take up and perfect such a melancholy so brilliantly.

