After two years of muted celebrations, Diwali was a grand affair in the country. From lighting the streets with candles to meeting loved ones wholeheartedly, Diwali after the pandemic surely tasted like freedom. And when it comes to celebrations, how can the tinsel town keep calm? After hopping from several extravagant Diwali bashes, the festival of light illuminated the B-Town with joy and delight. From Kapoor Khandaan getting together to celebrate the auspicious occasion to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrating their first Deepavali together, from Karan Johar and family twinning together to Saif Ali Khan’s intimate Diwali celebrations, this year’s festive season has seen it all and thanks to the internet that we get a glimpse while sitting at the comfort of our homes.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the soon-to-be grandmother Neetu Kapoor shared a series of pictures of the Kapoor family, as they celebrate their first Diwali with their daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. While wishing all the fans and followers “Happy Diwali”, the veteran star dropped a group picture from their celebrations. In their selfie, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen holding the camera for the obvious reason of his stunning height, while his better half Alia, mother Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Shaheen and mother-in-law Soni Razdan are posing next to him. Decked in their traditional best, the Kapoor family can be seen striking a million-dollar smile at the camera. Taking to the story of her Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor also dropped a few group pictures with all the ladies. In one of the pictures, Neetu Kapoor can be seen performing the Lakshmi Puja, while Ranbir, Ali, and Soni Razdan can be seen standing behind her as they attend the arti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Kareena Kapoor too took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures from her Diwali celebration. While sharing the photographs, Bebo wrote in the caption, “This is us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed.” In the picture, Saif and Kareena can be seen posing next to their adorable Rangoli. Decked in their traditional best, while Saif sported a shimmery black kurta, Kareena looked terrific in her red suit. The Laal Singh Chaddhaactress also shared a glimpse of her sons Taimur and Jehangir, as they twinned with their father in black. It seems that Bebo wished to get one family to portray at last but Jeh wasn’t in the mood. This is because in the last picture Kareena Saif and Tim are passing their million-dollar smiles at the camera, while Jeh didn’t wish to cooperate and can be seen showing tantrums lying on the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Katrina also made sure to keep her fans updated about her first Diwali with her hubby. After Vicky shared a picture of performing Lakshmi Puja with the Lakshmi of his house, Katrina gave a glance at the couple decked up for the celebrations. Dropping a series of pictures, Katrina wished all the fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali. While the actress chose stunning mustard and golden saree for the occasion, Vicky opted for all white kurta pyjamas, as they posed for the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Meanwhile, KJo and his family were seen twinning together in beautiful red, courtesy to Manish Malhotra. Dropping a series of pictures with his mother Hiroo Johar and twins Yash and Roohi, Karan wished all on the auspicious occasion. While sharing the pictures he wrote in the caption, “Happy Diwali from my world to yours!!!! Thank you Manish Malhotra for our beautifully coordinated clothes … sending you all so much love and light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



We hope your Diwali was as bright and colourful as these celebs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.