Kareena’s little one Jehangir Ali Khan doesn’t appear to be so cordial with the paps and their cameras. Here's her response to why Jeh “appears grumpy” on camera.

Apart from being one of the finest actresses in the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan is very well known for her upfront candid attitude about her personal life. Whether on social media or in an interview, the actress has always been outspoken about the ongoing in her life. Now, it won’t be wrong to say that Bebo’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most camera-friendly kids in the nation. Tim used to bond with the paps via friendly gestures since he didn’t even start walking. However, Kareena’s little one Jehangir Ali Khan doesn’t appear to be so cordial with the paps and their cameras. And now the actress has responded to why Jeh “appears grumpy” on camera.

Apart from addressing Jeh’s reactions toward the camera, in a recent conversation with News18, the actress also talked about how she is raising both her sons. Moreover, in her interaction, Kareena said that she believes that her sons “have to understand” that both of their parents are “working parents.” News18 quoted Kareena as saying about Jeh’s ‘grump’ expression on camera, “You can ask him that whenever he’s 18 or 20 and if, at all, he’s ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him.” Talking about raising Taimur and Jeh together, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, “My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it’s something I’ve always told Taimur.”

Kareena continued by saying that she has been going to work since Taimur was seven months old. Therefore, she has made “it a point to tell him that on some days” she needs to go out and on others, Saif has to. She added that this is something that Taimur has understood, and both claimed that both of her boys “have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life.” Continuing further Bebo believed that both Tim and Jeh “should respect that the woman of the house also works.” She added that they should be well aware that their mother also goes to work, which is a part of her life and will always be there. Kareena concluded by saying, “This is how my boys will have to be brought up.” On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, next She will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s OTT project.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.