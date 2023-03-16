We’re already in the third week of March 2023 and as the weekend nears by, it is time to make plans. While many of us love going out and partying hard on weekends, some also prefer to make themselves comfortable at their homes and spend the weekend binge-watching. If you’re also one of them, we’ve got you covered. A new batch of movies and web shows are all to hit OTT platforms this week, thus to help make your weekend plans all sorted. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar among others, a lot has dropped and is yet to release by this week. Speaking of which, while movies like Black Adam, Kuttey, and Writer Padmabhushan will hit OTT platforms, shows like Shadow and Rocket Boys 2 will also release this week.

Let’s take a deeper look at the OTT releases of this week:

Black Adam – 15 March 2023 (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the much-awaited films, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video. A spin-off to the 2019 film Shazam, Black Adam is based on how the superhero is born from the dead after thousands of years and takes on to battle the enemies with his great powers.

Dom Season 2 – 17 March 2023 (Amazon Prime Video)

A perfect mix of action and drama, Dom is back with its second season and will release on Friday, 17 March. The show focuses on Pedro Dom, Rio de Janeiro’s most-wanted criminal who ends up in lockup and now struggles to survive.

Kuttey – 16 March 2023 (Netflix)

Releasing on Thursday, 16 March 2023, Kuttey features actors like Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Radhika Madan, among others in crucial roles. The film focuses on three gangs who are all pursuing the same loot – crores of money.

Pop Kaun? – 17 March 2023 (Disney+ Hotstar)

One of the best comedy series, Pop Kaun? is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday. Directed by Farhad Samji, the show will take you on a roller-coaster ride with a multi-star cast of actors like Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, and Satish Kaushik.

Rocket Boys Season 2 – 16 March 2023 (SonyLIV)

One of the much-awaited shows, Rocket Boys is back with its second season on SonyLIV. Focusing on the extraordinary lives of legends like Drs. Homi J. Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the show will explore all the changes that India went through during their time.

Vaathi – 17 March 2023 (Netflix)

Featuring actor Dhanush in the lead role, Vaathi after becoming a big hit in cinema halls is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix this week. The film focuses on a young guy who goes on to fight against the commercialisation of education.

Writer Padmabhushan – 17 March 2023 (ZEE5)

Revolving around the life of a young aspiring writer, the film shows how a man from a middle-class background goes on to become a renowned author.

