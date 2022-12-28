Prabhas is a Pan-India megastar whose popularity is undeniable. He is also an icon whose influence grows with every passing day. His popularity is not limited to India; his name is known all over the world. The actor has amassed a sizable fan base over the years and has become one of the most loved actor in India. The fact that his crazy fans are so attached to him speaks volumes about his success. He has time and again set standards of how he will create records and break many, which makes him the king of million hearts today.

As pan India cinema is gradually gaining recognition and appreciation in other countries, and several stars across the country are becoming bigger. But the one who first broke out to be a big success was Prabhas as he became one of the few Indian actors to have a global fan base.

One of the top stars in India right now, Prabhas is the only performer to have four PAN India releases. Out of which, two of his movies have made their own legacies that will be remembered in history. Years have passed since the release of Bahubali and Bahubali 2, yet we can still hear the cheers of the crowd as Prabhas appeared on screen as Amarendra Bahubali. Since then, his popularity has only grown, and the two of these movies have earned enduring status among viewers.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in films like Spirit, Salaar, Adipurush next to Kriti Sanon, Project K with Deepika Padukone and one with director Maruti. His lineup is very exciting and India is patiently waiting for his film to hit the theater.

