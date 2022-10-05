For Indians, Ramayana and Mahabharata are two most loved epic tales of mythology, which doesn’t showcase and symbolise the rich culture of the country but also teach humans about all aspects and elements of the relationships with family and society as a whole.

Talking about Ramayana, majority of us were introduced to this epic saga by Ramanand Sagar through his show of the same name, which featured Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh as Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, Ravana and Hanuman.

The television show became a blockbuster. In fact, the rerun episodes of this cult show garnered record-breaking TRPs during the pandemic.

Now, filmmaker Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame has made a film based on Ramayana titled Adipurush with latest technology and big star cast – Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The teaser of this mega-budget film was released recently and it garnered negative response from the audience with many bashing the VFX, character look of Ravana and costumes of all the leads. Hashtags like #BanAdipurush and #BoycottAdipurush started trending on Twitter. While we are yet to see the director’s interpretation of Ramayana on the celluloid, in the past we came across some films, where the director smoothly concocted the Ramayana theme with a family drama or an action-thiller and presented in a new way.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

The Sooraj Barjatya blockbuster directorial starring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl and others is a modern-day retelling of Ramayana. The film emphasises on the importance of family values, ethics and other emotional aspects. Just like Ramayana, the eldest son is exiled from the family due to misunderstandings and the younger sons go against their parents’ decision and support their caring elder brother. It reminds us of the episode of Ramayana where servant Manthara fills ill things against Rama in Dashratha’s wife Kaikeyi so that Bharat can become the king.

Raavan

Mani Ratnam’s Raavan is the adaptation of Ramayana, where the film mainly focuses on Abhishek Bachchan’s character Beera (based on Ravana). It revolves around the chapter of Ramayana of Sita’s abduction by Ravana. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram’s characters are based on Sita and Ram, while Govinda’s character is based on Lord Hanumana.

