Prabhas to arrive as next guest on ‘Unstoppable With NBK’ season 2; check first glimpse

After days of speculation and suspense surrounding the next guest on the popular Telugu talk show, ‘Unstoppable Season 2‘, the streaming platform has finally confirmed the name and it is none other than the pan-India superstar, Prabhas. Over the past several days, fans had been making guesses about Prabhas’s arrival as the next guest and now it seems that their wish has been granted. Ever since it went on-air, the talk show hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna is already a favourite across Telugu-speaking states. While the arrival of Prabhas has been confirmed so far, reports also suggest that he will be accompanied by actor Gopichand.

Speaking about the first glimpse shared by OTT platform Aha on Twitter, the clip shows Balakrishna welcoming Prabhas on the stage of his talk show. While not much has been revealed, the first glimpses do show them having a blast on the show.

Take a look:



A caption was added to the video which reads, “Darlings… Here’s the most awaited and anticipated glimpse from Unstoppable With NBK S2.” Besides that, the promo of the episode will also be out very soon.

While it is said that shooting of the ‘massive’ episode has already been done at the Annapurna Studios on 11 December, Sunday, the first look has left fans super-excited. The video went viral in no time and many shared it and further expressed their excitement.

See what fans have to say:

A user wrote, “Episode Shoot is going to happen on Dec 11th, Excited for this Mega Mass Combination”, while another one commented, “Mass Blockbuster Episode Loading.” “Mannnnnn !!! He’s looking dapper”, a third user wrote.

Notably, this is the first time when Prabhas will be appearing on an OTT show and this also happens after the demise of his uncle, actor-politician U Krishnam Raju, the elder brother of Prabhas’ father. Prabhas who is otherwise a very quiet and soft-spoken person will be seen having a fun ride with the flamboyant host, Balakrishna.

