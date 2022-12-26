Christmas means family and togetherness. The much-awaited holiday also brings us close to the year’s end. While Christmas was celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world, how could Bollywood be far behind? With that said, while some actors jetted off to foreign locations to celebrate the festival, others spent a quiet day with their families. That being said, Bollywood star couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif also rang in their Christmas celebrations with their family members. Glimpses of their celebrations are also going viral on social media.

Speaking about Alia and Ranbir, the couple joined the ‘annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch’ organised at Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal’s elder son Kunal Kapoor’s residence on Sunday. Looking stunning in a red outfit, Alia shared a few pictures from the celebrations.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



While the first photo shows Alia and Ranbir sharing a cute hug, the following pictures show other family members including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor among others. It seemed like the Kapoors and Bhatts had a blast at lunch.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also celebrated their Christmas with their family. While the couple hosted a small get-together at their Mumbai home, they were joined by Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal-Veena Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina also shared pictures on social media where the family can be seen dressed in casual and cute outfits. While Katrina was dressed in a red dress, Vicky posed in a white T-shirt with printed pyjamas.

Apart from them, many other celebs including actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, and Arjun Rampal also shared photos of their celebrations, showing them spending a good time together.

