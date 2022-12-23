From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: Celebrities who got hitched in 2022

While the year 2022 passed in a blink of an eye, it was nothing less than a wedding season for the tinsel town. Needless to say that Bollywood remained to rule in some or the other way and the exotic, dreamy weddings of celebrities truly reigned the headlines. Making us all go gaga over their phenomenal pictures, many newly-wed Bollywood couples ruled social media like never before. From their regal ensembles to their royal ceremonies, everything remained the talk of the town for weeks to come. As some of the divas went traditional with their bridal looks, a few embraced their conventional choices and still each of them managed to look simply incredible. Therefore, as we bid adieu to this year, here is a look at some of the celebrity weddings of 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s big day was the most awaited and most talked-about one of the seasons. After dating for around five years, the Brahmastra stars Alia and Ranbir embarked on the journey of eternity on 14 April. The couple, who have always remained the talk of the town, decided to keep their special day as intimate as possible. Therefore, they tied the knot at Mumbai’s Vastu building where both Alia and Ranbir own individual apartments. Moreover, on 6 November, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their bundle of joy Raha Kapoor.

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal

Resembling nothing less than a lavish royal wedding, the Fukrey stars Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal tied the knot in an eco-friendly wedding ceremony on 4 October. Whether their star-studded guest list, their dreamy ceremonies, or their regal outfits, everything was the talk of the town for many days to come.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

On 9 June, after dating for six long years, the Lady superstar Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a ceremony that was truly “Beyond The Fairytale.” The big day of South Cinema’s power couple was attended by many stalwarts of the Indian film industry, including Thalaiva Rajinikanth and her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Longtime couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got hitched on 19 February in a wedding that was a star-studded affair. Placed at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Farhan and Shibani’s wedding witnessed the two exchanging vows, instead of a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony or a nikah.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Embarking on the journey of eternity with her longtime boyfriend, Mouni Roy in January tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa. Honouring each other’s background, the couple sealed the deal with two ceremonies Malayali and Bengali.

Vikrant Massey and Shital Thakur

After dating for around 7 years, Vikrant Massey tied the knot with Shital Thakur in a beautiful ceremony on 18 February. Surrounded by only family and close friends, their wedding was an intimate affair. Making their long-time bond official with their wedding, Vikrant and Sheetal’s wedding was considered the ‘Most Real Wedding Of Bollywood’ by fans and followers.

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria

The whole of Jaipur witnessed the lavish wedding ceremony of Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria, who took the internet by storm with innumerable pictures and videos. The grand wedding took place on 4 December at a fort in Rajasthan and it was a three-day affair.

