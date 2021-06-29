Freida Pinto and Cory Tran announced their engagement in November 2019.

Freida Pinto, who made her acting debut with Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire opposite Dev Patel, is beaming with joy these days as she's expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran. On Monday, 28 June, the actor took to social media and shared the pregnancy news with fans.

Pinto announced the news by posting a few baby bump pictures on Instagram in which she's seen posing with fiance Tran. She wrote, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall". Tran too took to Instagram and shared an identical post with the same caption.

Several celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Nargis Fakhri, Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Mandy Moore and Kate Bosworth congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Pinto and Tran, who is a photographer by profession, got engaged in November 2019. The couple started dating each other in 2017.

On the professional front, she rose to fame after the success of Slumdog Millionaire and went on to feature in various international films including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, and Love Sonia.

Pinto will next be seen in a British series based on Shrabani Basu’s Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan. She will be seen playing the role of Britain's World War II spy Noor. Apart from acting in it, Pinto is also the executive producer of Spy Princess.

She also has projects like Needle In A Timestack and Mr Malcolm's List in her kitty.