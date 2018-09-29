Fox announces Deadpool film, sets new release dates for Alita: Battle Angel, Dark Phoenix, Gambit

Fox has set new release dates for a number of upcoming films, including Alita: Battle Angel, Dark Phoenix and Gambit, as well as announced the release of a yet-untitled Deadpool film.

While Alita: Battle Angel, which was earlier slated for a 21 December release, has been pushed by two months, and will now release on 14 February next year, the new Deadpool film will hit the screens on 21 December now.

It is being conjectured that the new film will be a PG 13 version of the second instalment, with the addition of unseen footage shot for its release, reports Variety.

Ryan Reynolds posted an image on twitter on Friday, with Fred Savage as the grandson from The Princess Bride, wearing his iconic Chicago Bears football jersey and Deadpool sitting at the foot of the bed, reading Savage a bedtime story.

On the other hand, the premiere date for the latest film from the X-Men franchise, Dark Phoenix, has also been delayed and is now 7 June. Gambit, starring Channing Tatum, will now release on 13 March, instead of 7 June. In January, Fox announced that the film would be pushed back from 14 Feb, 2019, to 7 June , 2019, following the exit of director Gore Verbinski.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 16:47 PM