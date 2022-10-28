Language: Hindi

Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Neelu Dogra

Director: Divyanshu Malhotra

After the humongous success of the first and second seasons, the makers of Flames have come up with the third season and just like its predecessors, the web show has hit the right notes. While in the first two seasons, we saw more of teen romance and character development of the leads, Flames season 3 is more evolved and focuses on the maturation of the characters and their struggle to find the right balance in their relationship and career goals.

Flames season 3 takes off from where the second part concluded. Four best friends – Rajat aka Rajjo (Ritvik Sahore), Ishita (Tanya Maniktala), Anusha (Sunakshi Grover), and Pandu (Shivam Kakar) are enrolled in Kaushal sir’s (Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish) Sunshine coaching classes. However, the plot swiftly shifts when Ishita friend zones Rajat while the latter still has feelings for her. Will Rajat win Ishita’s love back? Well, that you will find at the end of the show.

Talking about the third season, which is comprised of five episodes, is high on emotions and explores teenage friendship, love, confusion in choosing a career, sibling love and parent-child relationship beautifully. The sequence where Rajjo’s father forces him to take IIT against his choice reminds us of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster 3 Idiots.

The show is filled with lots of cute, emotional and heartwarming moments, which will take you back to your teenage days and remind you of how innocent and stupid were you at that time. All the lead characters make a special place in our hearts but Shivam Kakar steals the show with his innocent swag and hilarious one-liners.

On the whole, Flames season 3 will make you emotional, bring back nostalgic memories and leave a huge smile on your face at the end.

Flames season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

