Flames could be one of the most relatable shows out there on the OTT platform. Far removed from the world of sexual gratification and incessant gore, here’s a world that’s occupied by characters and not cliches. A world where the conflicts are instantly relatable and accompanied by the quintessence of nostalgia. As the show enters season 3, the principal cast of Tanya Maniktala, Ritvik Sahore, Sunakshi Grover, and Shivam Kakar spoke exclusively to Firstpost about creating, or rather living their respective roles, how much evolution in the narrative has happened since the show began, and if there will be season 4.

The world of tuitions, crushes, cranky teachers is relatable for all of us. How much did you all relate to the material?

Sunakshi: I didn’t relate to the material that much because I never went for tuitions in my 11th and 12th grade since I was a Humanities student so I studied on my own, and also because I was in a girls school so no school crushes and all of that. I was also in a girls college so very unlucky. (Smiles) But I had fun shooting, I realized it would be fun to be at such a place.

Ritvik: I went for private tuitions that didn’t have really very pretty or beautiful girls. But god was watching, he said, ‘Don’t worry.’ (Tanya laughs)

Shivam: I never really had any crush on anyone. I used to study and come back home. Everyone was a commerce student and I was a Science student. Chemistry was my favorite subject and I used to enjoy studying it. That was the only relatability during the filming of the show. The only thing missing was the love angle.

Tanya: My tuitions were the coolest. I used to go for my physics classes in 11th and 12th and they had the bestest teachers possible. My physics teacher was cooler than Kaushal sir that we have in our show. And to hangout after the tuitions got over was also very relatable.

How similar are you all in real life to the characters you have portrayed on the show?

Shivam: 99%.

Ritvik: Where’s the 1%?

Shivam: Because of the love angle.

Ritvik: I’m also a little shy like my character but I also wear my heart on my sleeves. I’m a Dil phenk aashiq.

Tanya: Ishita is very very relatable to who Tanya is actually. But I’ve not been as intelligent and evolved as Ishita is.

Sunakshi: My character Anushka is very smart and wise for her age, which I’m not.

Tanya, Ritvik, the dynamics between your characters are getting deeper and more personal this season. Have you encountered such people in real life who don’t take no for an answer, especially when it comes to love?

Ritvik: I might have been one of those people. When you’re at a certain age, you don’t see things from too many angles, you don’t have such a broad perspective. You’re immature. But there’s nothing wrong in it, that’s how you learn. Sometimes, people in love say that we can just be friends, but it becomes difficult to blur the lines between saying and doing.

Tanya: Like Ritvik said, people at a certain age don’t realize things could turn out to be this way. But you learn from your experiences and this is how you evolve. I think it’s a very general statement but I have observed this around me.

Shivam, Sunakshi, what does the title Flames represent for you two?

Sunakshi: I’ve thought about it a lot. I think when someone says the word Flames, you recall how you used to play these certain games in your school time. It’s maybe to ignite that feeling of nostalgia.

Shivam: Like Sunakshi said, it’s about nostalgia. And when you’ll see the show, you’ll realize why the show is titled Flames.

Tanya, do you see any similarities between your character Lata in A Suitable Boy and Ishita in Flames?

Sunakshi: Interesting question.

Tanya: Yeah, very interesting question. I think they are the same person but different aspects of a person. Lata was immature who used to run away from her feelings, Ishita is very sure of herself. I feel Ishita is a more mature version of Lata.

Shivam: Ishita is the Tulsi Virani of the show (Laughs). She’s one of those Bahus who knows everything and has all the gossip.

Ishita: It’s very difficult to have that maturity. Ishita carries herself with a lot of grace.

When can we see you four again? It could be Flames 4 or any other project?

A collective laugh follows. Tanya: We are the chaar anmol ratan of our director so you should ask him.

Ritvik: I think I have an answer. Watch our show, make it a success, we’ll throw a success party, and come back.

