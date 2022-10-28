There is no denying the fact that a new week calls for a fresh binge list. As we are still amidst the festive month, the entertainment shouldn’t end here. The last week surely unravelled the complicated lives of four unapologetically flawed women. But we couldn’t agree more that Thronies are still being tormented by the mind-boggling suspenseful ending of the first season of House Of The Dragon. However, we could assure you one thing the OTT platforms have plenty of offerings coming your way this week. You name a genre and we add it to the list. From crime to romance, from fantasy to adventure, the cinephiles are surely up for a ride this week. And we must remind you to renew your subscriptions, as you wouldn’t definitely want to miss out on any of these upcoming releases. Therefore, let’s take a look at some of the best OTT releases next week:

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (Netflix)

All those who love the crime genre are surely in for a treat this week. Releasing on 28 October, this Netflix docuseries explores how a group of women killed a criminal in a courtroom. The docuseries exhibits the truth behind the lynching of Nagpur-based gangster Akku Yadav, who was a suspected serial rapist.

Flames Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

After delivering two successful seasons, Kunal Aneja’s much-loved youth romantic series is back with its third season. The Amazon Prime’s Flames will release on 28 October and features Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, and Shivam Kakar among others.

The Bastard Son and Devil Himself (Netflix)

With a much-loved genre of action, adventure, and drama, Netflix on 28 October is bringing the intriguing trio of Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, and Paul Ready in The Bastard Son and Devil Himself. Based on Sally Green’s novel Half Bad, the series is created by Joe Barton. So are you up for some hair-raising magic?

All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix)

All the period drama lovers are up for a German anti-war film based on Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same title. All Quiet On The Western Front is set during the final stages of World War I and revolves around a German soldier. The adventure war drama movie features Daniel Bruhl, Albrecht Schuch, and others in crucial roles. The movie will premiere on Netflix on 28 October.

Tara vs Bilal (Netflix)

Sanam Teri Kasam fame Harshvardhan Rane is all geared up for his next romantic film Tara vs Bilal. Samar Iqbal’s directorial is set in London and revolves around the concept of fake marriage. The movie pairs Rane opposite Sonia Rathee and will premiere on Netflix on 28 October.

