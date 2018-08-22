First look of Nicole Kidman in Destroyer, Chloë Grace Moretz in Greta released

The fall film festival season is upon us with the upcoming Venice Biennale and TIFF, which means plenty of films have upped their promotional activities by dropping posters, first look images and teasers. Here's a look at what caught our eye recently.

Nicole Kidman in Destroyer

The first look at Nicole Kidman in Karyn Kusama's #Destroyer, premiering at #TIFF18 and opening on December 25. (via @VanityFair) pic.twitter.com/VjiAccfrZq — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) August 21, 2018

Nicole Kidman looks near unrecognisable in The Invitation director Karyn Kusama's new film, Destroyer. In the Los Angeles-based crime thriller, the 51-year-old actress plays LAPD detective Erin Bell, whose undercover operation in a cult gang in the California desert ends in a tragedy. But when the gang reemerges years later, she track them down while confronting her own demons of the past, according to Vanity Fair.

Chloë Grace Moretz, Isabelle Huppert and Maika Monroe in Neil Jordan's Greta

The first images of Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Maika Monroe in Neil Jordan's #Greta, which has been added to the #TIFF18 lineup. pic.twitter.com/xshhXTyZ3n — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) August 21, 2018

IndieWire reports Neil Jordan’s Greta follows the story of a young New York woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) who strikes up an unlikely friendship with an enigmatic widow (Isabelle Huppert). The film will have its world premiere at TIFF 2018.

Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in Suspiria

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson leads Luca Guadagnino's revival of Dario Argento's classic 1977 horror film Suspiria, which was written with Daria Nicolodi and is based in part on Thomas De Quincey's 1845 essay Suspiria de Profundis. It also stars Chloe Grace-Moretz, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler, Malgosia Bela and Lutz Ebersdorf.

Widows official poster

Left with nothing. Capable of anything. The official poster for WIDOWS is here. See it in theaters November 16. #WidowsMovie pic.twitter.com/OmmhM2bwHU — Widows (@WidowsMovie) August 21, 2018

Widows is a thriller from British director Steve McQueen, whose 2013 film 12 Years a Slave won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 86th Academy Awards. Its cast includes Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Fast and Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez and The Night Manager’s Elizabeth Debicki among other big names. It is adapted from an 1980s television series by British crime writer Lynda La Plante.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 16:50 PM