Nicole Kidman's Destroyer, Elisabeth Moss' Her Smell to compete for TIFF 2018's Platform prize

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) announced its director-driven Platform section for its upcoming 43rd edition and it features films with stars like Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss and Patricia Clarkson.

Kidman stars in Destroyer, a crime thriller by Karyn Kusama which also features Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany. The world premiere of Tim Sutton's gritty indie thriller Donnybrook — starring Frank Grillo, Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley — will open the section, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TIFF director and CEO Piers Handling said, “Tim Sutton’s unflinching portrayal of the American heartland masterfully captures many of the anxieties that exist in our society today.”

The films are two of 12 entires that will compete for a $25,000 jury prize at this year's movie extravaganza.

Other films competing for the prize include Alex Ross Perry's Her Smell — starring Elisabeth Moss, Amber Heard, and Cara Delevingne — and Carol Morley's Out of Blue, a new-noir mystery starring Patricia Clarkson as a homicide detective.

"These are films with distinctive and forceful voices behind them, work that takes risks, are challenging and by filmmakers that generally we don't know about. We want to put them on a world stage," Handling added

The 43rd edition of TIFF is set to run from 6 to 16 September.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 20:10 PM