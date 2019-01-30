FBI spinoff titled Most Wanted in the works at CBS; Dick Wolf to helm show with his Law & Order team

Dick Wolf is reportedly expanding his CBS universe with a spinoff to FBI. CBS is said to be re-teaming with Wolf for FBI: Most Wanted. The spinoff will be aired as a planted episode in the main series.

FBI: Most Wanted was picked up by CBS with very high stakes. As per the contract, CBS would have to pay a considerable amount to Wolf and UTV in case it decided to not be involved with the project in the future.

The spinoff will be penned by Wolf and Rene Balcer (who also serves as consulting producer on the show). They will also executive produce the show with Peter Jankowski (President and CEO, Wolf Films) and Arthur W Forney.

Fred Berner will be helming the episode.

The spinoff was an expected development especially since Wolf had intimated as such when presenting FBI to the press in 2018. The showrunner had stated that he would in the future, like to use FBI as a starting point for other narrative off-shoots.

Over and above shows such as Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, Wolf also developed the iconic Law & Order: SVU at NBC. It's spinoff titled Law & Order: Hate Crimes was also directly picked up by the network with a straight-to-series order for its 2019-2020 broadcast season.

