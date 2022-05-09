Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her character in Modern Love Mumbai
'Raat rani is so special to me,' Says Fatima Sana Shaikh for her character in Modern Love Mumbai
The most awaited Web series of the season, Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai shows Fatima Sana Shaikh in a never-seen-before avatar. By the look of the trailer, the actress truly seems to have hit it out of the park with her brilliant acting.
Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a glimpse with a BTS picture from the shoots of Modern Love Mumbai and expressed her love for the character she is playing while thanking the director. She wrote the caption -
"Raat rani is so special to me
Releasing on 13th may on amazon
#Raat rani
#Modern love
@shonalibose_
@maniyar.nilesh
Thank you for giving me laali"
While the actress garnered love from the audience with her recently released Thar, she is also making headlines for her fashion statement during promotions.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime and Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal.
