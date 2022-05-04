Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Ram Sampath and many more musicians to come together for Modern Love Mumbai's upcoming album.

Prime Video is all set to unveil its upcoming music album for the Amazon Original series Modern Love Mumbai. The album will feature prominent music composers such as Ram Sampath, Vishal Bharadwaj, and Gaurav Raina. Neel Adhikari and Shankar Ehsaan Loy, along with singers such as Nikita Gandhi, Sonu Nigam, and Meiyang Chang, among many others will also be a part of it.

The music is heartwarming and will hit the right chords. Modern Love Mumbai is the first local adaptation of the hit international anthology series. The six-part series will be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, Hansal Mehta, Nupoor Asthana and will premiere on May 13 across 240 countries and territories.

Modern Love Mumbai is a film that explores the numerous angles, hues, and moods of love, all set in the city's many varied environments. It brings together six of Hindi cinema's most prolific minds - Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana - and is inspired by the famous New York Times column.

