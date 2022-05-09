Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are on a holiday in New York and they are blessing their fans with their adorable pictures.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are spending their vacation in New York eating pancakes. On Monday morning, they both took to Instagram to post photographs from their trip, giving their admirers the best start to their week.

Vicky posted a photo of the two of them on a crossing, looking to the left with large smiles. Katrina is dressed in a beige coat, blue jeans, and a bright green shirt. Vicky is dressed in blue trousers with a white T-shirt and a denim jacket with a cap. "Sugar rush," he captioned the shot.

Katrina also posted three photos to her page. The first was a portrait of her alone at a diner. The next picture was of her cuddling with Vicky, and the third was of a dish of pancakes with cream and syrup. "The Home of Everything, my favourite place ever Bubby's," she said in the description.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In December, Katrina and Vicky married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family. The small wedding was held away from the public spotlight, and the couple only shared wedding photos after the rites were over.

They travelled on a short honeymoon to the Maldives after the wedding, then to Thailand a few months later, and are currently in New York. Katrina was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi last year. Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Tiger 3, and a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar are among her next projects.

Vicky's most recent film was Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. He's been filming a film with Sara Ali Khan, directed by Laxman Utekar, recently. He also has the biopics of Sam Manekshaw and Govinda Naam Mera, both starring Meghna Gulzar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.