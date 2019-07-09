Fast & Furious 9: Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren to reprise roles, announces Vin Diesel on Instagram

Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are set to return for Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel announced on Instagram.

The duo will join Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena.

Theron will reprise her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher, who was introduced in the 2017 movie Fate of the Furious, while Mirren's character made her debut in the same film as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw.

Check out Vin Diesel's announcement here

Michelle Rodriguez was also confirmed to play Letty Ortiz once again, after securing an agreement to have a female writer on board, it was reported by Bloomberg in May. IndieWire wrote that in a 2017 Instagram post, she had said that she will not come back to the franchise unless the producers showed "some love to the women of the franchise on the next one."

The film went on floors last month, Diesel and Rodiguez announced after completing the first day of the shoot.

Justin Lin is directing the ninth installment which is currently shooting in London. Dan Casey has penned the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. It is scheduled to be released on 22 May, 2020 by Universal Pictures.

Apart from Fast & Furious, Theron will voice-star in MGM's The Addams Family reboot and feature in the upcoming drama, Fair and Balanced, also starring Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, and Malcolm McDowell among others.

On the other hand, Helen will be next seen in The Good Liar, opposite Ian McKellen. The film is slated to release on 15 November.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 13:17:05 IST