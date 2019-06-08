John Cena joins Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez in Fast & Furious 9: 'It's an incredible honour'

John Cena has been roped in to star in the ninth installment of Fast & Furious. In April, Vin Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto had hinted about Cena joining the cast of the film, however, Universal officially confirmed the same on 8 June (Friday) that the Blockers actor is a lock, according to Deadline.

Nothing much is known about the role of Cena and the character is under wraps. Dwayne Johnson will not reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 9.

Michelle Rodriguez was also confirmed to play Letty Ortiz once again after securing an agreement to have a female writer on board, it was reported by Bloomberg in May. IndieWire writes that in a 2017 Instagram post, she had said that she will not come back to the franchise unless the producers showed "some love to the women of the franchise on the next one."

Cena shared that he felt honoured to star in the film:

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019

With the screenplay written by Dan Casey from a story by Justin Lin, the production will start later this month.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 22 May, 2020.

