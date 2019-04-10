The Addams Family teaser: Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac lend their voices to Morticia, Gomez in animated reboot

MGM recently released the official teaser trailer for its upcoming reboot of The Addams Family.

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky. The Addams Family in theaters this Halloween 🕷🖤 #MeetTheAddamspic.twitter.com/PHE8STpKms — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) April 9, 2019

Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac voice Morticia and Gomez Addams in the animated film directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. Nick Kroll is Uncle Fester; Chloe Grace Moretz is Wednesday Addams; Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is the voice of Pugsley Addams; Bette Midler is Grandmama; and Oscar winner Allison Janney is the family's arch nemesis, Margaux Needler.

"Every family is different, but some families are more different than others," says a voice-over as illustrations of diverse types of families are illustrated in the teaser. The viewers are then introduced to a younger Moritica and Gomez as they walk into a spooky mansion. "Get out!" yells a voice from inside the house. The film's will follow the eccentric family and how their lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams-style.

Based on the famous New Yorker cartoons of Charles Addams, The Addams Family became a television show in the 1960s, a hit animated series in the early 1970s and a live-action movie franchise in the 1990s.

The Addams Family will release in theatres on 11 October.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 11:56:11 IST

