Charlize Theron, who is set to return as cyber-terrorist Cipher in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, has revealed her first look from the movie. The actress is seen sporting a cropped bowl cut with highlights and lowlights throughout the length of the hair.

As soon as Theron took to social media to unveil her look, netizens left no stones unturned to express their appreciation and excitement for the actress' chic new hairdo. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Theron's look

The look even reminded some of Jim Carrey's iconic bowl-cut from Dumb and Dumber

Helen Mirren will also reprise her part as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw. Her role was first introduced in the 2017 movie Fate of the Furious, which also debuted Theron's character in the franchise.

The duo will join Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena.

Michelle Rodriguez will also play Letty Ortiz once again, after securing an agreement to have a female writer on board, it was reported by Bloomberg in May. IndieWire wrote that in a 2017 Instagram post, she had said that she will not come back to the franchise unless the producers showed "some love to the women of the franchise on the next one."

Justin Lin is directing the ninth installment, while Dan Casey has penned the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. It is scheduled to be released on 22 May, 2020 by Universal Pictures.

Apart from Fast & Furious, Theron will voice-star in MGM's The Addams Family reboot, and feature in Jay Roach's upcoming drama Bombshell, also starring Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, and Malcolm McDowell among others.

