Farhan Akhtar's debut single Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya is a nostalgic rumination on lost love

Farhan Akhtar, who has been sharing glimpses of his debut Hindi single 'Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya' on Twitter, unveiled the song on Friday.

Here we are... from @RochakTweets and myself for you, courtesy the rocking team at @ZeeMusicCompany #JaaneYeKyunKiya .. the official video. Hope you like it. Love. https://t.co/ouLngI6sPD pic.twitter.com/jb2vj6qGH2 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2018

The song captures Farhan in utmost bereavement, broken and battered after the death of his beloved. The song presents two parallel narratives, juxtaposing black and white shots that show the protagonist in happier times with his wife and faded colour sequences, where Farhan is seen in a pensive, poignant mood reminiscing about the moments that he has so carefully has preserved in his heart.

Farhan's husky voice and the cinematography, that pans on the captivating, expansive landscape perfectly evokes a melancholic, desolate world that the protagonist is forced to inhabit alone. Besides featuring and belting out the track, Farhan, along with Rochak Kohli, have also composed the song.

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar sang his first Telugu song, I Don’t Know, for Mahesh Babu’s political-thriller Bharat Ane Nenu. The fast-paced catchy number introduced Mahesh Babu’s character.

Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be reuniting with Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do. The multi-talented personality will also be presenting Gully Boy next year.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 13:38 PM