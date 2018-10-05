You are here:

Farhan Akhtar's debut single Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya is a nostalgic rumination on lost love

FP Staff

Oct,05 2018 13:38:05 IST

Farhan Akhtar, who has been sharing glimpses of his debut Hindi single 'Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya' on Twitter, unveiled the song on Friday.

The song captures Farhan in utmost bereavement, broken and battered after the death of his beloved. The song presents two parallel narratives, juxtaposing black and white shots that show the protagonist in happier times with his wife and faded colour sequences, where Farhan is seen in a pensive, poignant mood reminiscing about the moments that he has so carefully has preserved in his heart.

Farhan Akhtar in a still from Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya. YouTube screengrab

Farhan's husky voice and the cinematography, that pans on the captivating, expansive landscape perfectly evokes a melancholic, desolate world that the protagonist is forced to inhabit alone. Besides featuring and belting out the track, Farhan, along with Rochak Kohli, have also composed the song.

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar sang his first Telugu song, I Don’t Know, for Mahesh Babu’s political-thriller Bharat Ane Nenu. The fast-paced catchy number introduced Mahesh Babu’s character.

Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be reuniting with Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do. The multi-talented personality will also be presenting Gully Boy next year.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 13:38 PM

