Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to work with Hollywood choreographer Frank Gatson for dance number in Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fanney Khan will feature a dance number with the actress dancing to ace international choreographer Frank Gatson's moves, reports Mumbai Mirror. He is known for his work with Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Gatson, who has worked with Beyoncé for 15 years now and is credited for her iconic, hits 'Single Ladies', and 'Crazy in Love' is currently rehearsing with Aishwarya for a track that has a global vibe to it. “The West sees Bollywood as a big deal, we talk about Indian movies all the time. I loved working on Fanney Khan, it was like working on a version of (the Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger-starrer Oscar-winning musical) Chicago,” said Gatson about his Indian stint.

Appreciative of the hard work and long hours being put in by the team and the star, Gatson added, “You cannot give Ash dance steps that look too young. She is not 19, she’s a woman and a mother. I had to make it likeable. She was so happy with the way the sequence shaped up, she hugged me and introduced me to her family,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

The movie is the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, who’s keenness on securing the best for a movie that features Aishwarya Rai as a musical sensation, took him to Dubai for a rendevouz with Gatson, who agreed to do the Bollywood number. The movie is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, and is a story about a teenage daughter and her determined father, who goes to extreme lengths to ensure her success, by kidnapping the top star of the country played by Aishwarya Rai.

The first look for the film revealed Aishwarya as a rockstar diva, and a subsequent promotional poster revealed Anil Kapoor as a trumpet-playing common man. The recently released teaser of the movie also introduced Aishwarya as a dreamy diva with Rao’s voice over. "She's the most beautiful woman in the world. It’s a great story, there’s a lot of love, and the content is not just entertaining but is detailed and different. There will be lots of workshops and readings," said the actor Rao about working with Aishwarya Rai.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 14:40 PM