Fanney Khan, Karwaan, Mulk, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Goodachari: Know Your Releases

This Friday (3 August) cinegoers get to choose from an array of films across genres. While Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan are going head to head at the box office Hollywood classic Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again also hits the screens. Telugu spy film Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh and Prakash Raj is also due for release on 3 August.

Fanney Khan



What's it about: Fanney Khan is about a simple Mumbai cabbie (Anil Kapoor) who dreams of seeing his teenage daughter become a singing sensation someday.

Who is in it: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta

Why it may work: Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor star together in a Bollywood since Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. While Aishwarya plays a popstar, Anil plays a father to a young girl. The film could easily be an entertaining family watch.

Watch the trailer of the film here.

Karwaan

What's it about: One of the few Bollywood films based around travel, Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan is based around a life-changing road trip that three different characters go on, bound by circumstances.

Who is in it: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar

Why it may work: The film marks Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut. It is also highly-anticipated because it stars Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in London and so, has been out of the limelight. Karwaan also happens to be digital star Mithila Palkar's first full-fledged Bollywood role.

Watch the trailer here.

Mulk

What's it about: Mulk follows the story of a middle-class Muslim man who is falsely accused of a terror act that his brainwashed son committed. Taapsee Pannu, who plays a lawyer in this patriotic film, comes to his rescue and represents him in court.

Who's in it: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar

Why it may work: After putting up a splendid performance in Pink, Pannu returns to the courtroom with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The film's patriotic fervour and portrayal of religious persecution faced by minorities may strike a chord with the audience.

Watch the trailer here.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

What's it about: The new film tells the story of how Sophie's mother Donna came to live on the Greek island of Kalokairi, started her own hotel and met Sophie's fathers Sam, Bill and Harry.

Who's in it: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth

Why it may work: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again does not have to try too hard since the 2008 musical comedy Mamma Mia has fans for days. With Meryl Streep anchoring a formidable cast and the soundtracks already topping Billboard charts, the makers have little to worry about.

Watch the trailer here.

Goodachari

What's it about: A trained agent takes it upon himself to track down the people who are responsible for framing him as a deadly criminal.

Who's in it: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Madhu Shalini

Why it may work: With the yet unexplored genre of spy films gradually picking up pace, Goodachari may be able to crack the code with Adivi Sesh's mastermind agent in the lead.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:40 PM